As we headed into 2023, brokers braced for impact, ready to confront the challenges—and surprises—that lay ahead for residential real estate. Now, as we approach the year’s midway point, it’s time to assess how business has unfolded so far and reframe what’s in store for the next six months and beyond. During RISMedia’s Annual Power Broker Forum at the National Association of REALTORSⓇ (NAR) Legislative Meetings in Washington, D.C., next month, a panel of top brokerage leaders dive into the realities of 2023 to date, and discuss how they’re adjusting their gameplans to maximize the remainder of the year.

Taking place on Tuesday, May 9, at 10:30 a.m., the Forum will be moderated by RISMedia Founder and CEO John Featherston who will lead the panel of Power Brokers for the session, “Reality Check: 2023 So Far and How to Adjust Your Strategy.” The Forum will take place in room 146C, Level 1, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, the site of the NAR conference. Featherston will be joined by co-moderator Lennox Scott, chairman and CEO of John L. Scott Real Estate, and the following broker panelists:



Rei Mesa, President & CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty

Erin Cestero, President, JBGoodwin REALTORSⓇ

Ken Baris, President & CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Jordan Baris Realty

Janet Howard, Broker/Principal, Realty ONE Group Inclusion

During the session, which is open to all conference attendees, panelists will share their strategies for driving business and discuss how they’re supporting agents to achieve their goals in today’s environment. Power Brokers will highlight how they’ve had to pivot in order to adjust strategies in light of changing market conditions, and share the business-development activities that are helping agents succeed nonetheless. Topics covered will include innovation, recruiting and retention, growth strategies, culture, maximizing opportunities, and more.

The Power Broker Forum serves as a prelude to RISMedia’s 35th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange, taking place at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C., September 5 – 7. The renowned educational and networking event will host upwards of 100 expert speakers taking part in more than 25 presentations and panel discussions over the course of the two-and-a-half day event. RISMedia will also host its annual Newsmakers Reception & Dinner during the event, where the 2023 Newsmaker Hall of Fame members will be inducted.

