Weichert Realtors has announced it won a prestigious Member Achievement Award from Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE), a global network of 550 independent real estate firms. The award was presented at the LeadingRE Annual Conference, which took place March 28-30 at Wynn Las Vegas.

“Our Referral Performance Award winners set the standard for excellence when it comes to delivering quality service to relocating clients,” said LeadingRE president/CEO Paul Boomsma. “Celebrating their achievements and contributions is a true high point of our annual conference.”

Weichert was recognized as the top company in the LeadingRE network in 2022 for outgoing closed referrals resulting from the most client introductions made to other affiliates throughout the network. This marked the 24th consecutive year that Weichert has achieved that accomplishment.

“That we have once again achieved the most outgoing referrals for the entire LeadingRE network speaks volumes about the hard work and dedication of the sales professionals at Weichert,” said Betsy Roche, vice president of relocation for Weichert. “I am proud of the relationships we have built with other member companies based on our ability to produce results. Being recognized for this honor 24 years in a row is a real accomplishment.”

For more information, visit https://www.weichert.com/.