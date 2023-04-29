For real estate agents, getting back to the fundamentals of strategy can help you discover new business opportunities and expand your client base. From simplifying your tactics to streamlining your approach to lead generation, engagement and sales, you can find success even in an unbalanced and dynamic market. In RISMedia’s next webinar, panelists will share their back-to-basics strategies and insights into uncovering new opportunities for your real estate business today.

When: Wed., May. 3 – 11:00 AM PT | 12:00 PM MT | 1:00 PM CT | 2:00 PM ET

Can’t make it? Register for free replay.

REGISTER NOW

Sponsored by



Speakers:

Moderator: Joe Rand is the chief creative officer for Howard Hanna | Rand Realty, one of the largest companies in the New York tri-state region with almost 30 offices, 1,200 agents, and closing over $2.5 billion in real estate transactions in 2019. He is also the Executive Director of the BPP, an industry consortium dedicated to building an advertising-free home search experience with Homesnap. Rand is the author of two books on the real estate industry: Disruptors, Discounters, and Doubters (2018) and How to be a Great Real Estate Agent (2019).

Julie Brittain, real estate advisor at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties, is an Atlanta native and a veteran of real estate with more than 25 years of experience whose knowledge of the Atlanta area and its suburbs is unparalleled. Brittain is detail-oriented and communicative with her clients and co-op agents. Her hard work, strength of character and win-win ideology for her clients have become highly regarded by her clients and peers in the industry.

Ian Hoover is an energetic, accomplished entrepreneur. Since 2011, Hoover’s hard work has led him to succeed in the real estate world as a real estate agent and investor. In 2017 Hoover became a broker, partnered with his mentor Alex Deacon, and together they formed Deacon & Hoover Real Estate Advisors, one of the fastest-growing companies in Western Pennsylvania and currently the second largest-producing local independent brokerage.



Stephanie Alfonso, director, sales enablement and solution engineering at Elm Street Technology, brings encouragement, excitement and knowledge to social media marketing and online lead generation training. She has an insatiable desire to help agents at all levels, from brand-new agents to seasoned top producers. Her empowering, high-energy teaching style and vast knowledge of online lead generation is well received and makes for compelling marketing and business growth and development events.