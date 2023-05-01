The May issue of RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine is now available, and not to be missed are several exclusive features, including an in-depth look at Real Estate Webmasters’ mission to build a global MLS, powered by the firm’s new AI robot #REWpert, as well as broker opinions on the Los Angeles Mansion tax, NAR’s program to help agents support military clients, and the highlights from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ MVP Global Convention.

On the Cover

Global MLS + AI

Real Estate Webmasters builds a global MLS solution with the help of its new AI robot, #REWpert

Real Estate Webmasters (REW) is taking on a huge challenge. The worldwide leader in real estate websites, lead generation and CRM is building a global MLS and leveraging new artificial intelligence technologies via OpenAI/ChatGPT. With the help of their new AI Robot, REWPert, their goal is to solve the global problem of consumer access and transparency in real estate. “What we’ve learned in North America is that not only does shared information make the consumer happy…it generates more leads for real estate brokerages, and helps homes sell faster for a higher price,” says Morgan Carey, CEO. In this month’s cover story, learn how Real Estate Webmasters is helping forward-thinking brokers and agents capitalize on a new paradigm.

Highlights

Los Angeles ‘Mansion Tax’ Worries Brokers

Here, we take a closer look at the recently passed Measure ULA and the medium- and long-term effects it stands to have on real estate as well as the larger economy of the city.

NAR Certification Helps Agents Support, Understand Military Clients

The National Association of REALTORS®’ Military Relocation Professional (MRP) certification course was created with the understanding that real estate professionals must recognize the unique needs and timetables placed on military families facing relocation.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ MVP Global Convention Rated a Perfect 10

This year’s convention is being hailed as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ greatest convention of all time.



