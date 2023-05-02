The CE-Shop has launched a new Salesperson Real Estate licensing course. This 70-hour course, with packages ranging from course only to course plus Exam Prep Edge, credits for future Continuing Education, and a Pass Guarantee, The CE Shop has all the education for a successful career jumpstart.

Streamlined and flexible learning with features that include mobile-friendly access, clear course progress, as well as customer support 7 days/week, students can feel confident that The CE Shop is offering the easiest path to career growth and state-approved coursework.

Use the Montana Candidate Handbook as a guide, where we cover everything needed to successfully test and pass the National portion of the licensing exam. For those looking to fulfill Continuing Education, they can find a diverse set of courses highlighting current topics affecting the real estate industry to not just maintain their license, but to feel empowered and ahead of their competition.

Indeed.com states that real estate agents in Montana make an average of $75,339 annually, so entering the market now, while housing costs are dropping, means that more people will be buying and needing a well-educated real estate agent.

For more information, visit https://www.theceshop.com/.