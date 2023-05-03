Mortgage applications decreased 1.2% from one week earlier after they saw a slight 3.7% uptick, according to the latest Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey from the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) for the week ending April 28, 2023.



This week’s numbers:

The Market Composite Index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, decreased 1.2% on a seasonally adjusted basis from one week earlier.

On an unadjusted basis, the Index decreased 0.4% compared with the previous week.

The Refinance Index increased 1% from the previous week and was 51% lower than the same week one year ago.

The seasonally adjusted Purchase Index decreased 2% from one week earlier.

The unadjusted Purchase Index decreased 1% compared with the previous week and was 32% lower than the same week one year ago.

The refinance share of mortgage activity increased to 27.2% of total applications from 26.8% the previous week.

The adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) share of activity increased to 7.3% of total applications.

The FHA share of total applications decreased to 12.5% from 12.6% the week prior.

The VA share of total applications increased to 11.3% from 11.2% the week prior.

The USDA share of total applications increased to 0.5% from 0.4% the week prior.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($726,200 or less) decreased to 6.50% from 6.55%, with points remaining at 0.63 (including the origination fee) for 80% loan-to-value ratio (LTV) loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with jumbo loan balances (greater than $726,200) decreased to 6.37% from 6.40%, with points increasing to 0.54 from 0.50 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages backed by the FHA increased to 6.43% from 6.41%, with points decreasing to 1.02 from 1.04 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate increased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages decreased to 6.01% from 6.03%, with points decreasing to 0.55 from 0.56 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.