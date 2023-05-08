Real estate technology company Opendoor was unable to report much positive news in its Q1 2023 earnings report May 4. New CEO Carrie Wheeler said the iBuying brokerage’s vision “is to build the most trusted e-commerce platform for residential real estate. We have dedicated the last nine years to delivering on this vision, and we stand alone in giving customers the ability to move with simplicity and certainty.”

The numbers spoke differently. In the first quarter of this year, revenue of $3.1 billion was down 39% versus last year’s first three months, with 8,274 total homes sold, representing a 35% drop over the same time period in 2022. Net income was a loss of $101 million versus +$28 million in Q1 2022.

Things were certainly better than late last year, when Opendoor lost $399 million in the fourth quarter.

Wheeler tried turning the past negatives into a future positive, saying that “our Q1 results demonstrate our progress in navigating the housing market transition against an uncertain macro backdrop. We exceeded our sell-through expectations for our longest-held homes and continued to build a new book of inventory with strong margin performance. We also took further actions to right-size our cost structure. As we look ahead, we are focused on attracting more sellers, including via the expansion of our partnership channels and product diversification, and driving operational excellence to improve our long-term profitability.”

Other reported results for the quarter included: