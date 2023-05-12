The CE Shop has added real property appraisal to its education offerings. This addition to the curriculum offering rounds out education options for those seeking a career within the real estate industry, be it a real estate agent, mortgage loan originator, or home inspector.

Current education for real property appraisal allows existing appraisers the opportunity to fulfill their USPAP requirement, the flexibility to take live classes online from anywhere, and the guidance of an instructor with decades of industry experience. This new launch also will appeal to individuals looking for a career that provides a flexible work schedule paired with financial stability.

The CE Shop will serve as a “one-stop shop” for novice and experienced appraisers alike–part of the job’s responsibilities is keeping up with new and updated housing regulations.

The CE Shop offers flexibility for Live-Online training with the option to mix and match multiple parts of one session​. Students can choose from multiple days and times of any combination of session segments, which is unique to The CE Shop offering. The cost of the course also includes ALL required PDFs from The Appraisal Foundation.

While students of The CE Shop can always expect modern curriculum delivery and engaging content that undoubtedly shakes up the industry, people interested in first learning more about a career in real property appraisal will have blogs and eBooks from a seasoned educator at their disposal.

“There has been in incredible investment of time, energy, and resources to ensure The CE Shop is serving its customers best,” said Dan Harris, president of The CE Shop. “By adding a fourth pillar of expertise in the real estate industry, we can claim we’re the best for career education needs, as well as having the strongest hold on the industry.”

For more information, visit https://www.theceshop.com/.