Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® announced its inclusion of CB4C to its Solutions Group program of preferred business resources for its global network of 550 market-leading real estate firms. CB4C is a cash flow solutions company, using proprietary technology that creates a less than 15 minutes agent experience.

“We are excited to partner with CB4C for our Solutions Group Program. CB4C is founded by industry veterans who know what agents need. Their commitment to empowering agents with financial flexibility is a testament to their dedication to the real estate industry,” said LeadingRE Vice President, Sales/Partnerships Jeff Kennedy.

CB4C stated that they deploy the premium underwriting and verification process by partnering with Pentagon-Level verification partners, such as Plaid and Intelli-Check. The company’s technology seamlessly merges with their fully integrated customer care center for a streamlined approach to cash flow solutions. Agents can apply in minutes and, once approved, receive funds the same day.

“As a former brokerage member of LeadingRE, we are honored to once again be associated with the absolute best collection of independent brokerages around the globe. We look forward to rekindling relationships and delivering our best of breed cash flow solutions exclusively to our LeadingRE brokerage partners and their agents,” explained Brad Miller, President of CB4C.

For more information, visit https://www.leadingre.com/.