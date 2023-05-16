Jack Conway, an affiliate of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World (LeadingRE), continued its expansion by opening a new office in Walpole, Massachusetts, the company has announced.

Officially open on May 8, the office is located at 246 Main Street in Walpole. An experienced team of REALTORS®, formerly from American Properties, will work out of the new office and serve the areas of Walpole, Norwood, Norfolk, Medfield and beyond.

Former American Properties owner Joanne DiPietro and her agents have already transitioned to the Jack Conway team and are excited to be a part of Conway Country.

“We are so excited to have Jack Conway on Main Street in Walpole. A strong, professional, family run company will be welcomed by the community and our team.”

Led by manager and Walpole resident Rich Carlo, these experienced local agents will continue to thrive and give back to their community. Because they live in the communities in which they work, they can help clients understand the array of housing, community, and school options, the company said.

Jack Conway President Al Becker is happy to grow Conway Country while welcoming Joanne and her team.

“We’re thrilled to have Joanne and her outstanding team of agents join the Jack Conway team,” added Becker. “They are a community-focused group and we see great synergies working with them toward a great future in Walpole.”

For more information, visit https://www.jackconway.com/.