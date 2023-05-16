Realty ONE Group celebrated its 18th anniversary on May 1 the way it always does, with a network-wide day of giving back, they announced. On that Monday alone, Realty ONE Group professionals logged over 10,000 volunteer hours and contributed an estimated $300,000 to charitable organizations around the world, the company said.

“Every day we live our core values and 6C’s, ONE of the most important of which is ‘Community,’” said CEO Kuba Jewgieniew. “Our professionals are passionate about giving back because we know that ONE small act of kindness can change a life.”

Through Realty ONE Group’s 501(c)3 arm, ONE Cares, the organization gives hundreds of thousands of volunteer hours, in-kind donations, dollars and gifts to charities and non-profit organizations large and small. While it doesn’t capture the entirety of giving, ONE Cares reported that last year, it logged more than 1200 volunteer hours and impacted more than 200,000 lives, donating nearly $200,000 to nonprofits everywhere including partners like One Girl Can, ONE Tree Planted and Mobile Loaves & Fishes. The network also collected hundreds of thousands of toys in cheer boxes for kids displaced by the war in Ukraine. And this past February, at its annual ONE Summit International event in Las Vegas, ONE Cares donated more than $20,000 to the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation.

Also known as the “UNBrokerage” within the industry, Realty One Group is home to 18,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 offices in 49 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and now the countries of Bolivia, Canada, the Cayman Islands, Costa Rica, Cyprus, Ecuador, Italy, Portugal, the Philippines, Singapore and Spain.



For more information, visit https://franchising.realtyonegroup.com/.