Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) has announced it has added Chime, an award-winning real estate technology innovator, to its Solutions Group program of preferred business resources for its global network of 550 market-leading real estate firms.

“We are thrilled to align with Chime for the Solutions Group program. Chime offers an intuitive, powerful platform,” said LeadingRE Vice President, Sales/Partnerships Jeff Kennedy. “Chime’s CRM is ever-evolving, adopting the latest features in technology.”



According to a release, Chime’s offerings include a CRM system underpinned by AI-driven applications and tools like the automated social media marketing offering, Social Studio. The Chime platform is designed and regarded for its ease of use, the company said.

Users can manage lead generation through PPC, SEO, and Facebook with direct feeds. The platform also includes:

A personalized IDX website;

Google-based AI Assistant that interacts with your leads while you sleep;

Automated email and text communications via Smart Plans;

Fully branded and customizable Comparative Market Analysis reports;

AI-based smart lists for lead nurturing and more.

“Technology has become a ‘must have’ for real estate firms across the country as they look to drive new opportunities and streamline operations. Influential organizations like LeadingRE are paving the way as they encourage their members to adopt innovations that can drive real business growth,” notes Joe Daee, Vice President, Enterprise Sales at Chime. “We are thrilled to be a trusted provider for their organization and look forward to expanding our relationship.”

