Brian Levine, in-house counsel, director of Legal Services and Professional Standards Administrator for the Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS® (HGAR) is being honored by the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) with the REALTOR® association Certified Executive (RCE) designation, which recognizes exceptional efforts made by REALTOR® association executives, HGAR has announced.

Levine, a resident of Stamford, Connecticut,, is one of over 540 REALTOR® association executives, and one of only 18 in New York state who have achieved this mark of excellence. Local and state association executives who hold the RCE designation represent REALTORS® in 48 states/territories.

“This is truly an honor and I am extremely proud to be receiving this designation and to be a part of such an esteemed group of professionals,” Levine said.

Prior to becoming a candidate for the RCE designation, applicants must document their association management and academic experiences. Once they have completed this first step, eligible candidates must successfully complete a comprehensive exam, which covers all aspects of association operations and management practices.

Candidates must demonstrate knowledge of areas critical to REALTOR® association management, including association law, governance and issues related to member services. To retain the designation, RCEs must be recertified every four years. Levine will receive an award plaque from representatives of the New York State Association of REALTOR® during an upcoming event.

