Whether building a new home or renovating an existing one, particular finishes will give it a luxury look and feel. These quality finishes will give the house a high-end appearance while also helping to increase its value if you decide to sell. Luxury finishes offer visual indulgence, along with function and comfort. Consider incorporating these high-end finishes in the design plan as you design your home.

Install marble and quartzite countertops

Marble is a natural stone, unlike quartz, which is manufactured. As a result, marble offers a unique look that is different on every slab, resulting in a custom surface. While marble may have a higher risk of etching and staining, this contributes to the patina associated with high-end finishes.

Quartzite is another luxury stone choice. Quartzite is a natural stone that looks like marble, with the durability of granite. Quartzite is not comparable to quartz. However, quartzite is more expensive than marble and granite, as it’s not as accessible.

Choose hardwood flooring

Any natural material is higher-end than a man-made alternative. Hardwood flooring is one of the highest quality options with excellent longevity. It’s durable, safe underfoot and brings warmth. Brazilian maple floors are one of the most luxurious wood flooring options, as are white oak, walnut, and mahogany, among others.

Carefully select the finish color

The finish color of the lighting, hardware, faucets and other fixtures significantly impacts a space. Selecting finish colors in timeless selections such as polished nickel or aged brass offers a high-end, refined look and doesn’t risk being too trendy and going out of style.

Be discerning with lighting

Lighting is the home’s jewelry and plays a significant role in how the overall room comes together. Unique lighting fixtures can become a focal point of the space while serving a crucial, functional role. Avoiding builder-grade flush mount lighting is one of the most essential steps in creating an overall luxury effect.

Complete the ceiling

Flat white ceilings are usually a painter’s or builder’s go-to application. However, treating the ceiling as the fifth wall will have an eye-catching impact. Whether you paint, wallpaper or apply millwork to the ceiling, a custom ceiling finish will elevate any space and give it a designer-inspired look.

Thoughtfully select door knobs

Often the most minor details can be the most impactful. For example, door knobs are a detail that can be easily overlooked, but when carefully selected, they can be a beautifully welcomed detail. Door knobs with intricate details, crystal door knobs and door knobs in luxe finishes can tie the space together and be a unique detail that elevates a home’s overall look.

Add depth to the walls

A fresh coat of paint can transform a room; however, wallpaper and milworking can take it to the next level. Wallpaper and millwork on the wall add texture, depth and richness to a space that paint alone can’t achieve.