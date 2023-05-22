Coldwell Banker Realty has announced Greg Rand as the company’s new executive vice president (EVP) of revenue growth. In his new role, Rand will be responsible for driving high-margin real estate volume and leading the Coldwell Banker Leads division, including corporate relocation, referral programs and web leads. He will also be responsible for driving growth of mortgage, title, home insurance and warranty.

Rand will act as the “voice of customer” for the company’s transformation work aimed at creating a better experience for consumers.

“We are thrilled to have Greg in this new role,” said Kamini Lane, president and CEO of Coldwell Banker Realty. “His expertise and proven track record in the industry make him the ideal candidate to lead this important area of our business. Greg’s experience in developing strategic plans and driving growth will help us continue to build on our reputation as a leader in the industry.”

Rand has held various leadership roles in the real estate industry for over three decades, including his tenure as regional executive vice president of Coldwell Banker Realty’s Central Region. In this previous role, he was responsible for the sales and operations of the company’s branded companies in Chicagoland, Minnesota, St. Louis, and Texas, with approximately 105 offices and 8,700 affiliated sales associates. Under Rand’s leadership, those companies earned more than $25 billion in sales volume in 2022.

“This role is all about reversing the trend toward lower margins in real estate brokerage that our industry has been wrestling with for decades,” said Rand. “We aim to demonstrate that consumers will choose the real estate brand that provides the easiest, most transparent, and stress-free home buying and selling experience. The people, technology and innovation we will bring to the challenge will change the industry forever and create a massive competitive advantage.”

