According to Curbio’s 2022 ROI survey, 22% of recent home sellers said that the inspection process was their biggest pain point when selling their house. While critical in the buying and selling process, home inspections can feel like a heavy burden for your clients. Especially for new sellers, the process can be confusing and overwhelming. While you may already try to guide them through the process, what you are currently doing may not be enough. Even worse, it is likely doing nothing to help your business.

Help your clients understand the reports.

A big hiccup for many homeowners is just understanding the home inspection report. Even if you go over it with them line by line, they can be left confused about what to do next or overwhelmed with where to start. In less than 24 hours, Curbio converts long and complicated inspection reports into comprehensive ones that homeowners can easily digest, detailing the repairs by category, trades required, and associated cost. This easy-to-read report can make the process seem less daunting for your clients and keep the process moving forward.

Guide them through the next steps.

After reviewing a long list of repairs and updates their home needs, sellers likely do not know which projects to tackle or where to begin. Before long, they can be left feeling overwhelmed and defeated. Fortunately, you can help them take the next steps with confidence. Because Curbio is focused on pre-sale home updates, it is easy to point clients in the right direction and get them on board with the updates that will impact their bottom line. Curbio also provides fast and accurate quotes for these projects to take your clients one step further and help them understand exactly what the work entails.

While you can give your clients all the information, you cannot make them do repairs. Understandably, some homeowners are hesitant to put a lot of money in to repairs when they are about to put their home on the market anyway. But, money shouldn’t be a deal breaker. Unlike traditional general contractors, Curbio offers a pay-at-closing price model so that your clients do not have to worry about upfront costs and funding. Instead, you can offer your clients an easy way to get work started immediately and speed up the repair process to seal the deal.

Save yourself time and grow your business.

Not only does Curbio’s home inspection tool simplify the process, but also it can take some of the weight off of your shoulders. Instead of wasting your time repeatedly reviewing confusing reports with your clients, a more streamlined report means your clients can get access to information faster for quick decision making. Because Curbio provides fast quotes for each project, you also do not have to worry about chasing down different sources for quotes. Instead, all project pricing is in the palm of your hands, and Curbio just needs the greenlight to start executing these projects. When it is all said and done, your clients walk away happier, and you walk away with some great referrals to help your business soar.

Do not let a deal get delayed or fall through because of a messy home inspection process. Instead, Curbio’s home inspection repair tool can provide your clients with easy-to-understand and comprehensive reports that make the next steps a breeze. As the leading home improvement solution, Curbio helps agents and their clients sell homes faster and for more with no money due until closing. Agents nationwide are partnering with Curbio for pre-sale home updates of all sizes and winning listings because of it.

