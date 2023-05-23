The Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS® (HGAR) will be co-hosting its second annual Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Summit on June 5 and 6 at the Sleepy Hollow Hotel & Conference Center in Tarrytown, New York, the association has announced.

HGAR is working alongside six other associations in hosting this conference: National Association of REALTORS®, the New York State Association of REALTORS®, the New Jersey REALTORS®, the North Central Jersey Association of REALTORS®, the Greater Bergen Association of REALTORS® and the Greater Rochester Association of REALTORS®. OneKey® MLS is the Premier Sponsor for the event.

The goal of the Summit is to build curiosity while exploring the understanding of diversity, equity, and inclusions within our personal and professional careers. It’s also designed to help attendees develop the skills needed to be successful in creating actionable steps for impactful change.

“We have really created a dynamic program this year, with topics that will interest everyone,” said Freddimir Garcia, HGAR’s DEI Officer. “Last year’s inaugural event was extremely successful, and we are continuing to build on that success. We’re looking forward to involving even more people this year.”

The event begins on Monday, June 5, with an afternoon CE course: “Unmanaged Bias Limits Leadership,” followed by a Networking Reception. The following day, Tuesday, June 6, will feature three keynote speakers, six breakout sessions, breakfast, lunch and networking breaks.

Deanna Singh, chief change agent and best-selling author, will deliver the morning keynote address. Singh is a business consultant, speaker, and podcaster. Her podcast, “Uplifting Impact,” focuses on solutions for people who want to break the status quo.

Best-Selling author Kelly McDonald. Her newest book is “It’s Time to Talk about Race at Work: Every Leader’s Guide to Making Progress on Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion.” McDonald will deliver the afternoon keynote address.

Ryan Gorman, co-founder of btcRE, LLC, will give the closing address. Gorman’s firm is a boutique real estate redevelopment and consulting company. Previously, Gorman led Coldwell Banker globally following a career in mergers and acquisitions in Silicon Valley and on Wall Street and is passionate about making quality housing more affordable for all.

There will be various breakout sessions throughout the day that build on the motto to discover, learn and act. The sessions titles include “Community in People,” “Dealing with Difficult Conversations,” “Building the Confidence to do IT,” “Best Practices for DEI Committees,” “REALTOR® Safety & Race,” “Building Generational Wealth,” and “Tackling Microaggressions.”

For more information, visit https://www.deirealestatesummit.com/.