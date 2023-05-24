VITALS:

RE/MAX Executive

Years in business: 25

Size: 16 offices, 453 agents

Regions Served: North and South Carolina

2022 Sales Volume: $2.5 billion

2022 Transactions: 5,900

https://joinexecutive.com

After graduating from college with a business degree in the early ’80s, Hadi Atri had a difficult time finding a job that he was deeply passionate about. A good friend’s family was involved in real estate and encouraged him to get his real estate license and start a career in her father’s company—and while Atri was initially hesitant, he quickly discovered the passion he was looking for.

Not only was Atri successful in selling real estate, but he also obtained his general contractor license and began getting involved in development and construction.

In 2019, he acquired RE/MAX Executive, and serves as president and CEO of the firm.

How did the Carolina markets fare over the last year?

Hadi Atri: 2022 was an unusual year. It started similar to 2021, but when the Feds started raising the interest rates, things changed quickly. Since we serve both North and South Carolina, the demand for housing has always been high, but the lack of inventory and higher interest rates put a halt in buying and selling. Prices rose and inventory decreased since most people were hesitant to sell.

What strategies are you using as the real estate market resets from the pandemic boom?

HA: Educating our agents on how to navigate this market is the No. 1 task for us. Agents who started their career during the last few years have no idea how to address the inventory shortage and 6% or 7% interest rates. We tell our agents that people have more equity in their homes than ever before, and if they’re thinking of downsizing, this is the best time to put their homes on the market. If someone is waiting for interest rates to go down, we need to let them know that they can always refinance. Since the third quarter of 2022, when mortgage rates increased to 20-year highs, the phrase “Marry the house and date the rate” has become very popular.

Please describe your philosophy toward growth.

HA: My motto has always been, “Unless you grow, you will die.” We are continuously looking at opportunities to expand our footprint in North and South Carolina, whether it’s a merger or acquisition.

What is your firm’s unique value proposition?

HA: We aim to delight and surprise our clients, deliver exceptional service and exceed their expectations. Our goal is to make the real estate process memorable, one that our clients want their friends and family to experience. Our agents and support staff are what make this company the best in our market. We have a leadership team that has a passion to help our agents achieve their goals. We tell anyone who is interested in joining our firm to talk to any of our agents to find out whether we’re a good fit for them.

How do you maintain a healthy work-life balance?

HA: Our desire to succeed professionally can push us to set aside our own well-being. Creating a harmonious work-life balance is critical, though, to improve not only our physical, emotional and mental well-being, but it’s also important for our career. I make sure I do my daily exercise, spend time with family and take vacations three or four times a year.

What’s the secret for keeping your brokers happy?

HA: Making sure they have all the tools and assistance they need. Be transparent and communicate as often as possible.

What’s the best piece of advice you can offer your staff?

HA: Love what you do, or find another career. Always have the right attitude and a smile on your face.