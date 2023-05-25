Aaron O’Neal

Founder/Broker

O’Neal Real Estate, LLC, a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®

Fort Smith, Arkansas | https://onealrealestate.com

Region served: Arkansas and Oklahoma

Years in real estate: 15

Number of offices: 4

Number of agents: 50

Favorite part of your job: It’s something different every day, whether it’s a challenge, a place or the people.

What do you like most about the region in which you work?

We have the most affordable housing in the nation currently, and people are amazed when they realize what their dollars will buy in our area. While we still have tons of green spaces and trails, we’re also close to major metros, which can be reached within three or four hours with very little traffic. Plus, crime rates are low. It’s a lot of what buyers want.

What is the most significant trend positively affecting your business right now?

The scarcity of real estate. Everybody is now seeing what we’ve been saying for years, which is that real estate is the greatest investment on the planet. In recent years, people have lost money by keeping it in the bank. Meanwhile, real estate rarely decreases in value. And while that’s great, it’s also a double-edged sword.

What is your top strategy for closing a transaction?

My top strategy has always been communication. I don’t hire a processor, and we teach our agents to independently handle every deal. I don’t want my paycheck or my transactions to be at the mercy of someone else. I want to be hands-on throughout the entire process. I always tell my agents that good agents sell real estate, but great ones close them. We call it the one touch, and our clients like it because they know that they’re not going to be passed off to different people throughout the process.

What strategies do you have in place to successfully reach out to first-time buyers?

We hold first-time buyer workshops, and we have different trainings with lenders related to grants, but we mainly use open houses, as they’re a great way to connect with first-time buyers. If I get a first-time buyer in my queue, I can tell them that there’s no silly questions and that I’m going to be the person who helps them. I can reassure them that they’re not going to have to talk to three different people, eliminating unnecessary confusion due to different types of lingo and verbiage.

As we continue through 2023, what are you most looking forward to in your respective market(s)?

I’m looking forward to a balance in the market. We’ve seen unprecedented amounts of inventory shortages, followed by historic rate increases. We used to see everything sell overnight, then right when we were getting more inventory, the rates shot up. I think 2023 is going to create balance in the market. We’re going to see inventory come on the market and not sell overnight with 20 offers. Interest rates are going to level off, so people won’t be concerned about a jump month to month.

Tell us what it means to be part of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®.

We’re an independent brokerage, and when you’re independent, you sometimes have a hard time finding ideas and people to lean on. When you meet other independent brokerages in other markets, which we did through joining LeadingRE, it allows you to share market trends and ideas that you wouldn’t want to share with your direct competition. I like being able to learn from other people.



