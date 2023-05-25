Century 21 Real Estate LLC is expanding its presence in New York with the affiliation of Hire Realty LLC, a boutique real estate firm based in Pleasantville that has served residents from Westchester County to New York City and in Connecticut since 2017, the company has announced..

The company is led by broker/owner Nicholas McMillan who entered real estate in 2013 as an agent, then opened his own brokerage in 2017.

Now doing business as CENTURY 21 Hire Realty, McMillan will have access to the CENTURY 21® brand’s resources, from technology and marketing, lead generation, agent learning and coaching, and productivity platform.

McMillan also emphasizes the importance of staying up to date on the technology and marketing tools available. He is “eager” to use the assets and name recognition of the CENTURY 21 brand to expand his firm’s footprint and market share.

“After six years as an independent firm, I recognized our opportunities for expansion were limited because we lacked visibility and recognition,” says McMillan. “As a CENTURY 21 company, we can leverage the awareness and trust that brand has built up to reach more people. Real estate is a business that revolves around helping people and I am looking forward to being able to help my affiliated agents succeed so they can not only support their families but their clients’ families as well. Being part of the CENTURY 21® network allow us to do just that.”

“Nick is the kind of owner we are always on the lookout for: someone well-steeped in the principles of running a successful business who is also passionate about the mission of real estate – to help people build families and communities,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “We are excited to welcome Nick and his team to the network and look forward to supporting their success.”



For more information, visit https://www.century21.com/.