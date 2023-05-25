The internet is filled with vast amounts of information, but it’s not all true or complete.

Sometimes sources deliberately mislead people, and sometimes false information gets repeated by people who have good intentions and believe that it’s true.

Look for articles from reliable sources with relevant knowledge. Scholarly articles, government websites and educational institutions are good sources.

Don’t just trust one source. Reading articles from multiple sources can give you a fuller picture and help you spot inconsistencies.

If you get information from blogs and social media, look for references to official sources.

When reading articles online, think about whether a source might be biased.

Consider the overall quality of a website. That can give you clues about its reliability.