A throw pillow can have a very subtle power influence over a room. The right blend of size, pattern, color and texture can instantly transform a space with little effort. They can also be used to lay your head, rest your feet, add softness to the ground, or be a pillow fort accessory. Unfortunately, all this use can make them a breeding ground for bacteria, dust, dirt, and debris. If your throw pillows could use some sanitizing, read on for some tips on keeping your throw pillows clean.

Cleaning frequency

There’s no tried and true rule about how often to clean your throw pillows. Instead, it comes down to how often you use the pillows and how much use they get. Busy households with children, pets, frequent movie nights and after-school lounging will need to have the pillows cleaned more than a sofa used only on weekend evenings.

Washing the pillow covers monthly is an excellent way to keep germs at bay, and washing the inserts once or twice a year should suffice for most households.

Supplies to clean throw pillows

Depending on what your pillow covers are made of, you can clean your throw pillows with cleaning supplies you already have in your home. This could include:

Laundry detergent

Dryer balls

Stain remover

Carpet cleaning solution

Vacuum attachment

Laundry bags

Steamer

Cleaning the inserts

Cleaning the pillow inserts can be overlooked since the dirt and stains aren’t visible. However, cleaning the inserts makes the pillow more sanitary and helps hold its shape better. To clean the insert, remove it from the cover and wash it in the washing machine (unless the tag instructions say otherwise) on the cold, delicate cycle with a small amount of detergent. Once the insert is washed, it can be dried on low — and adding dryer balls will help to fluff it during the dry cycle.

Cleaning the pillow cover

If the pillow cover is machine washable, you can remove the cover, put it in a laundry bag, and put it in the washing machine on the cold, delicate cycle. However, if the pillow cover is wool, silk, cashmere, or has decorative accents, it’s best to hand wash them or take them to the dry cleaner. When in doubt, hand wash the pillow case in a clean tub with a few drops of laundry detergent to keep it in lasting condition. It’s best to hang dry the pillowcase to avoid any potential shrinkage. For seasonal throw pillows, it’s best to clean them before you put them back in storage for next season so you’re not storing dust, mold, body oils and dust mites.