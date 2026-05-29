CoStar Group announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Zonda, a leading provider of new home construction data, builder software and residential real estate marketplaces, in an $800 million all-cash transaction.

According to a release, the acquisition significantly expands CoStar Group’s footprint into the homebuilding sector and adds Zonda’s widely used B2B information platform, builder analytics solutions and consumer-facing new home marketplaces to CoStar’s real estate technology ecosystem.

The company reports that Zonda serves more than 3,000 customers across the homebuilding industry, including major builders, developers, suppliers and lenders throughout North America. Its platform is designed to provide tools and intelligence supporting land acquisition, development planning, construction forecasting, operational management, community marketing and builder sales strategies.

At the center of Zonda’s platform is a proprietary lot-level database that tracks new home communities, development activity, construction progress, builder operations and home sales. According to the release, data and workflow tools have become deeply integrated into builder operations and are commonly used for underwriting, forecasting, capital planning and sales execution.

The acquisition also brings consumer marketplaces NewHomeSource and Livabl into CoStar Group’s portfolio. Both platforms specialize exclusively in new construction listings and provide consumers with access to floor plans, virtual tours, pricing, incentives and community-level information directly from builders.

CoStar Group said the acquisition is expected to create strategic synergies across its residential, multifamily, commercial, lending and analytics businesses through expanded builder relationships, workflow integrations and cross-platform data opportunities.

The transaction will also combine Zonda’s Envision visualization and merchandising technology with Matterport’s spatial computing platform to create enhanced digital experiences for homebuilders and consumers searching for new construction homes online.

“Zonda has built an extraordinary business with deep relationships across the homebuilding industry and one of the most valuable proprietary datasets in new home real estate,” said Andy Florance, founder and chief executive officer of CoStar Group. “This acquisition extends CoStar Group’s leadership into a major new segment of the real estate industry and strengthens our ability to provide clients with comprehensive information solutions across every major real estate segment. We believe the combination will deliver deeper insights, workflow efficiencies, and analytics to the homebuilding industry, while strengthening our core information offerings and significantly expanding our new home marketplace capabilities.”

For more information, visit www.costar.com.