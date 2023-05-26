Whether you bought a home with a sunroom or you intentionally added a sunroom, this light-filled space can be used for many different uses. This bright room adds usable square footage and is an area of the home where you can benefit from the sunlight, no matter the weather outside. Read on for inspiration on how to maximize how you use your sunroom.

Add a sunroom bump-out

If you’re looking to add a sunroom to your home without taking on a significant construction project, consider a sunroom bump-out. A bump-out means adding space without adding an extensive multi-room addition. Sunrooms are the perfect bump-out, as they are spaces filled with windows, glass doors and skylights. This natural light creates an inviting and relaxing space.

Create a garden room

If you have a passion for gardening but don’t live in a climate where you can garden outdoors year-round, consider transforming your sunroom into a garden space. The room will need to be temperature controlled and receive ample sunlight. With the necessary adjustments, you can grow your dream garden indoors.

Divide the space

If your sunroom is long enough, dividing it into two spaces can result in an extra-long room becoming more functional. For example, one end of the room can become a dining space, while the other side can become a lounging area.

Keep it minimal

If your sunroom is a small space, embrace its petite footprint. Instead of creating a wholly designed room, move a pair of chairs and a small table, and keep the room intentionally minimal.

Open up the room

Sunrooms often have doors that can separate the room from its adjoining room. Removing the door can make this space feel like an extension of the rest of the home and allow the welcomed sunlight to fill the rest of the house.

Incorporate natural textures

Since a sunroom is a space that can bridge the indoors and outdoors, embrace this approach by incorporating natural materials in the design scheme. For example, layering sisal, jute, rattan, greenery and hues that mimic the surrounding exterior can make the room feel like an extension of the outdoors.

Transform your dining space

Transforming your sunroom into your dining room can bring a fresh feel to everyday meals and hosting. A full dining table and chairs in your sunroom can create a garden party-esque atmosphere and be a tranquil way to begin and end each day.

Design a playroom

Transforming your sunroom into a playroom can offer your family the benefits of natural sunlight and nature even when the temperatures aren’t ideal for playing outside. The sunlight can help regulate circadian rhythms, and a playspace surrounded by nature can help facilitate an all-around calming space.

Add folding doors

Sliding doors are often the most common door style in a sunroom, but folding doors can create a true indoor-outdoor space if you live in a climate with mild year-round temperatures. In addition, opening expansive floor-to-ceiling folding doors will help the sunroom feel connected to the outdoor area.