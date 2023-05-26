Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. held its annual Premier Client Group (PCG) event earlier this month in Denver, the company announced. The event welcomed owners from the top 30 Weichert® franchised companies in the national system—based on their 2022 production—for three days of networking, management-focused discussions, informational presentations, and a group outing to a Colorado Rockies game.

Attendees took advantage of opportunities to share ideas and engage in discussions with other successful owners throughout the multi-day retreat. They also received valuable information, advice, and resources during presentations from several of the top franchise owners in the system. Presentations focused on a variety of topics, including business planning and development, recruiting and retention, team management, relocation services, marketing properties, social media, and more.

“This event provides an opportunity for many of the top leaders in our franchise system to share ideas and find new ways to grow their businesses,” said Bill Scavone, president of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. and Weichert, Realtors®. “It was great to host this amazing group of owners and see how much they truly care about the success of others.”

For more information, visit https://www.weichert.com/.