The January issue of RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine is now available, and not to be missed are several exclusive features, including an in-depth look at LeadingRE celebrating their 60th anniversary by honoring their members and looking to the future, as well as a look at the Power Broker roundtable at the NAR legislative meetings, advice on monetizing from homegenius, and a break down of the new FHFA mortgage fees and their effects.

On the Cover

An Inspiring Past, a Limitless Future

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® Marks 60th Anniversary by Honoring Members and Innovating for the Next Chapter

Any company that makes it to the 60-year mile marker in business most likely has a history peppered with change, growth, big wins and bumps in the road—all of which have served to make it adaptable, strong and always focused on the future. Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) is no exception. As the global network of local and regional market leaders celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, it continues to build upon its legacy of leadership, innovation, growth and excellence. Now home to more than 550 independent residential brokerages representing some 138,000 sales associates in 70-plus countries around the world, LeadingRE is stronger than ever and moving full-speed ahead. In this month’s cover story, take a closer look at how LeadingRE plans to lead the industry into the future.

Highlights

Getting Real About 2023

Brokers at RISMedia’s annual Power Broker Forum at the National Association of REALTORS® Legislative Meetings zero in on smart strategies for the realities of today’s market.

Helping Agents Monetize Their Sphere

Learn how homegenius continues to raise the bar by transforming real estate transactions from beginning to end.

Controversial Fee Changes and FHFA Rescission Stir Up Mortgage Landscape

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) has evoked mixed emotions surrounding changes to the pricing framework of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac’s conventional loans.



Visit our Table of Contents here to see all this month’s top features!