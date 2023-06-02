Damian Eales to step into the role of Move, Inc. CEO, effective June 12.

David Doctorow, CEO of Move, Inc. for more than three years, has announced his departure from the company. Parent company News Corp has named Damian Eales the new CEO, effective June 12. Doctorow will stay to assist with the transition.

Move, Inc., a subsidiary of News Corp since 2014, operates realtor.com®. Under Doctorow’s leadership, the company grew its revenues by 50% (from fiscal years 2020 to 2022), its audience engagement (reportedly 100 million in 2022) and acquired Avail and UpNest. Doctorow also oversaw innovation to existing assets, such as a new home search algorithm and mobile app and integration of the Opcity platform to realtor.com®.

“I am proud of the many successes we achieved at realtor.com® since February 2020, and greatly value having had the chance to work with the best team in the digital real estate industry. I believe this is the right time for me to embark on a new chapter in my career, and I look forward to working with Damian as he begins his new role,” said Doctorow. “Today, the real estate market is experiencing new challenges, but I am confident the people of realtor.com® have what it takes to continue growing and empowering the agents, brokers and other customers to grow.”



“We are all very grateful to David for the many ways he helped grow realtor.com®,” said Robert Thomson, chief executive of News Corp. “It was not long after David started that the world was thrust into the pandemic, but he and everyone at realtor.com® responded professionally, and the business managed to expand revenues and audience, gaining share despite the obstacles of that era.

“Damian is a strong leader with a long track record of accomplishment, and I am confident that his acumen and acuity will serve him well in leading realtor.com® into a new era of growth,” added Thomson.

A News Corp veteran, Eales most recently served as executive vice president and global head of transformation. He also spent time working with News Corp Australia, maintaining the company’s partnership with REA Group, the Australian-based real estate advertising company, and helped grow its site https://www.realestate.com.au.

CEO Owen Wilson spoke positively about Eales’ promotion.

“(Damian) has a keen appreciation for the value of the real estate market and how it intersects with consumers, publishers and digital technology,” said Wilson. “We wish David well in the next phase of his career, and like David, Damian will be a strong ally for us and a very effective leader of realtor.com®.”

“It is an honor to be offered the opportunity to lead Move, Inc. and realtor.com®. Helping customers find a home is uniquely purposeful, and I look forward to working with the talented Move team as we seek to expand reach and enhance value to agents, brokers and consumers in the vital digital real estate market,” says Eales. “Having worked closely with REA, and through my exposure to digital transformation and the creation of strategic partnerships, I am confident that we can leverage the assets of REA and News Corp and build a bright future for this pioneering real estate leader, realtor.com®.”

For more information, visit https://www.move.com.