Platinum Realty announced that it has achieved the number one market share among all residential brokerages in Kansas City. The firm reported sales of 12,805 units and $3.8 billion in volume in the two-year period 4/1/21 – 3/31/23.

The company joined United Real Estate in 2022 and operates in seven major Midwest markets and five states with 2,300 agents. United’s service footprint in Kansas City includes Platinum Realty and United | Kansas City & Johnson County with 2,600 agents in total.

“Unlike legacy brokerages who are burdened with high costs and overhead, Platinum Realty operates with extreme efficiency and effectiveness,” said Rick Haase, president of United Real Estate. “Platinum has eliminated all high-cost, low-value expenses, things that agents just don’t need or use anymore, and converted the savings into more income for our agents. We deliver higher net earnings than other brokerages, and at our scale, we are able to provide an industry-best value proposition to our agents. The best part is that we do more for our agents so they can do more for their clients. The combination is the driving force behind Platinum Realty’s success and our ability to defy the adjusting market conditions.”

“By avoiding inefficient, built-in costs that other brokerages face, Platinum Realty provides 100% support, 100% training, and 100% commission to its agents, an unmatched value proposition that agents recognize and appreciate,” added Rob Hill, director of business development. “This has been a key differentiator that has made us the market share leader.”

Platinum Realty differentiates itself by leveraging its proprietary technology, Bullseye™ Agent Productivity Platform. The cloud-based technology increases productivity and allows agents to operate smarter and more efficiently. The company continues to embrace the shifting market dynamics by expanding its training, education and development with United University – powered by a learning management system within its proprietary technology platform. The platform is a single hub for accessing education, marketing, productivity tools and all agent resources – on-demand from any device. These offerings significantly strengthen agents’ ability to outperform the adjusted market. By prioritizing sales skills development and keeping agents engaged and positioned for success, Platinum Realty ensures agents’ long-term profitability.

“Platinum Realty also benefits from the Midwest’s resilience in holding property values while other markets experience volatility,” explained Shelby Austin, director of broker services. “With a thriving economy, increased job growth, rising home starts and low inventory, the Midwest is well-positioned for the future. As the economy continues to improve and interest rates stabilize, we anticipate Platinum Realty’s continued growth, solidifying our leading market share position.”



