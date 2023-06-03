Understanding the role that technology plays in today’s real estate landscape can be the key to uncovering new business opportunities and staying ahead of the curve in an evolving market. From virtual tours to online document signing, technology is transforming every step of the home-buying process. In this webinar, panelists will share their insights and strategies for leveraging technology to engage with clients, generate leads and close deals.

When: Wed., Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM PT | 12:00 PM MT | 1:00 PM CT | 2:00 PM ET

Moderator: Julia Lashay Israel is the head of inclusion and belonging for Keller Williams Realty International. In this role, she advises, trains and coaches leaders, team members, and agents to recognize and address diversity, equity and inclusion opportunities and challenges across the organization. Over the past 20 years, Israel has trained and coached thousands of professionals.

Victor Ciardelli is president and CEO of Guaranteed Rate. He’s known as an innovative and driven entrepreneur, and an inspirational and approachable leader who loves new thinking and creative ideas. Ciardelli founded Guaranteed Rate in 2000, with the mission of delivering more value to customers than any other bank or mortgage company.

David Voorhees is the executive director of Labs at Keller Williams, where he ensures the voice of the real estate agent remains as the foundation of Keller Williams technology and solutions. Voorhees also owns an Austin, Texas-based team, the Gunn Real Estate Team at SWMC, who are consistently ranked in the top 1% of agent production.

Mike Dye is a top-producing branch manager and production manager, supporting all sales and operations for Guaranteed Rate. Recently, he partnered with Ben Cohen, the second largest originator in America. With more than 14 years at Guaranteed Rate, Dye strategizes closely with technology and executive teams to provide vision, guidance and expertise to execute and roll-out industry-leading initiatives and technology.