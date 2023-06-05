Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) has added the financial tool Tongo to its solutions group program, the company has announced. Tongo, which boasts of “creating financial freedom for real estate agents,” specializes in liquidity-focused products. Said products are designed to give agents stable cash flow and investment capital, especially between closings.

“Tongo’s innovative products provide agents with the flexibility required to seize opportunities, invest in their businesses, and achieve financial continuity, paving the way for financial success,” said LeadingRE Vice President, Sales/Partnerships Jeff Kennedy.

“It’s important that we align ourselves with companies that hold the utmost level of integrity and professionalism,” explained Brandon Wright, CEO of Tongo. “After working with hundreds of brokerages over the years, I can tell you that LeadingRE and its members are exactly that. Those who are part of the network truly reflect why they are considered as the best in the business. Our team couldn’t be more excited to be working closely with the brokers and agents who are at the forefront of the industry.”

For more information, visit https://gettongo.com/leadingre/.