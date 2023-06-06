After a few hectic years, it seems that we’re returning to a more balanced market—one that an estimated 70% of real estate agents who have been in the business for five years or less have never experienced. Change can be hard, and many agents are starting to question if they actually have a solid business—or worse, they’re leaving the industry.

This doesn’t have to be their fate. For those who love what they do and are willing to put in the work needed, there are great opportunities ahead.

Here are four steps agents can take right now to make the most of their opportunity in this great business to propel their success.

Be a trusted source for your clients. People will continue to buy and sell homes. Life circumstances will cause people to move, and they need a professional they can trust. With so much negative media coverage of the state of the housing market recently, it’s no wonder that potential buyers and sellers are hesitant and confused.

This is where you, the calm, confident professional, come in. Be sure you’re getting your information from valid sources. Know your market inside and out. Many times, what’s happening in other parts of the country (or even your own state) is different from what’s happening in your community. By knowing what’s true where you serve, you can share that with your clients so they can make an educated and informed decision.

Create and communicate a full-service approach. As a real estate professional, you help your clients buy and sell their homes. Make sure to provide an excellent client experience, a pathway to take them on during the transaction that is first class and that they are happy to refer. Then, that relationship and upgraded experience should continue once the transaction is complete. Stay in touch through personal notes, calls and dropping off small gifts. Let them know that you’re there to help them if they need a referral for a trade or service or simply have a question related to real estate.

Show them that you’re a competent professional who is consistent in staying in touch and well-educated in all things real estate.

Connect with other like-minded agents. Referrals from other agents and service providers across North America can be a very lucrative way to build up your business. Ideally, you want to ensure that these other agents and business owners have the same principles and commitment to great service that you do. Connecting with like-minded agents who live in other areas or serve different niches is a great way to expand your network. Continue your training and development. Keep learning and growing. For new agents, or experienced pros who want to work smarter instead of harder, participating in a training program like Buffini & Company’s 100 Days to Greatness® is beneficial. In this intensive course, you get access to highly valuable information, resources, tools and action steps designed to help you learn and do every skill you need to be successful. You will graduate confident and prepared to take on any challenge in the market ahead.

