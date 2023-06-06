﻿

If high cooling and heating costs are straining your budget, installing ceiling fans can help.

It’s important to note that ceiling fans improve air circulation, but they don’t change the temperature in a room.

Running a ceiling fan along with the A/C or furnace can allow you to raise or lower the setting on your thermostat and still feel comfortable. That can save you money on your utility bills.

Run fans counterclockwise in the summer and clockwise in the winter.

Choose ceiling fans that are the right size for each room’s dimensions, layout and purpose.

Don’t run ceiling fans when a room is unoccupied. All that will do is waste electricity.