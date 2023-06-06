Your homeowners insurance policy will cover damage to your house, personal property and other structures if the loss is caused by a covered peril.

Coverage for damage to your yard and landscaping is more limited.

If a member of your family accidentally damages someone else’s property, your homeowners insurance policy will cover the claim.

If a family member accidentally damages your yard, that’s a different story. A claim will most likely be denied.

If a member of your family gets into an accident while driving and damages your yard, don’t expect your auto insurance policy to cover it.

Your car insurance policy’s property damage liability coverage will apply if someone else’s property is damaged. It won’t cover damage to your own yard.