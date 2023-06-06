If you’re thinking about buying a house, it can be helpful to find out how much the current owner is paying for property taxes, but you might have to pay more.

Local governments periodically reassess property values. Improvements you make to your house, higher local property values and a boost in the area’s economy can cause your home’s value (and your tax bill) to rise.

If you disagree with your property’s assessed value, you can ask for a reassessment.

The local government might raise property tax rates if it needs more money to fund schools, road repairs and other services or to make up for a budget shortfall.

Senior citizens, veterans and people with disabilities sometimes qualify for exemptions that lower their tax bills. The previous owner might have qualified for an exemption that you don’t.’