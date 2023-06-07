Editor’s Note: Social Skills is a bi-monthly feature in RISMedia’s Daily News focused on social media and digital marketing tips, trends and solutions for agents and brokers.

Events, events, events! Any REALTOR® in the business can—and will—tell you that hosting or getting involved with events is such an important way to generate leads among your market. Being present and face-to-face in a social setting with potential clients is a great way to open the bridge of trust, already taking the first steps for you to be their go-to for their real estate needs and the agent they recommend to others.

Summertime is upon us, and we’re in the peak season for hosting events to market yourself and bring in new clientele. Beyond new leads, these events will help you stay in touch with past clients and keep you on their mind for when they need a REALTOR® again.

Here are a few events to build and maintain a client network, and have some fun in the sun.

Turn your open houses into barbeques

While the cookie and dessert trays are a beloved staple of open houses, summer is the time to take advantage of the gorgeous outdoor weather and shake the routine up a little. Hosting a barbeque during an open house is a great way to turn a regular repeated occurrence into a fun event to excite potential buyers and leave a lasting impression, as well as attract a new crowd who may usually skip out. This is also a great way to showcase the backyard features of a listing and give potential buyers a better peek at how they would be living if they bought the house.

Sponsor a local community event

Time and time again seasoned agents emphasize that community involvement is an essential part of brand building and lead generation in real estate. There’s no better way to get yourself out in the community than to sponsor a community-run event in your town or city. This could range from a concert, food or drink festival, craft fair, carnival, charity fundraiser or more–anything that you can contribute to and help with to get your name in the marketing and be a present feature in the event.

P.S. Looking to go the extra mile? Start your own annual community event that takes place every summer, rather than just contributing to an already existing event. This will be much more work, but will definitely up your marketing.

Host a summer maintenance educational session

Summer maintenance is so important to homeownership, although not a lot of homeowners will know what to do or the best ways to do it. This is where you step in to show them the way! Education may not sound fun, but there’s plenty of ways to turn this idea into a must-attend event. You could run competitions and games that play into the education, and offer exciting prizes. Don’t forget food, the best way to a client’s heart! This idea is a great way to connect with potential sellers, keep in contact with past clients and maybe even attract home renters who want to be buyers in the near future.

Are you looking to boost your online presence, enhance your content and grow your real estate business? RISMedia’s ACESocial is truly simple content marketing proven to highlight your expertise, increase engagement, generate leads and build brand awareness—all in one place. To learn more or sign up today, visit acesocial.rismedia.com.