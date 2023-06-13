RISMedia has announced that its monthly national print publication, Real Estate magazine, has received the Silver Award for Best Residential Real Estate Trade Magazine from the National Association of Real Estate Editors (NAREE) during the organization’s 73rd Annual Journalism Competition.

The awards were announced last week at NAREE’s annual conference held in Las Vegas at the Caesars Palace hotel. A panel of expert judges from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University selected all winners.

According to NAREE, the Journalism Awards recognize excellence in reporting, writing and editing content covering residential and commercial real estate.

About Real Estate magazine’s award, the judges wrote, “With industry must-reads like its Annual Power Broker Report, which ranks the top 500 firms by sales volume, Real Estate magazine makes itself essential reading. Stories always follow the money, giving the dollar value behind earnings and deals. Coverage also tackles the tough issues, including the extremely low number of homes for sale.”

RISMedia Senior Managing Editor Paige Tepping attended the event and accepted the award on behalf of the entire company.

“It was an honor to attend this prestigious event and accept this award on behalf of RISMedia and our editorial team,” said Tepping. “There’s no greater feeling than being recognized for the work we do day in and day out to ensure that our readers have the information and insight they need to stay ahead of the competition in an ever-evolving industry. We pride ourselves on best-in-class journalism, and are truly humbled to be recognized in this capacity by NAREE. To everyone at RISMedia, and especially our amazing editorial team that goes above and beyond to keep our readers informed as to what’s happening in the industry, thank you for making my job so rewarding.”

“The seasoned journalists that comprise our editorial team are dedicated to providing real estate professionals with the news and information they need to build business and serve consumers,” said RISMedia Executive Vice President Maria Patterson. “Whether it’s dissecting an important trend or covering breaking news, our editors approach each assignment with attention to detail and integrity in reporting. This reward reflects those efforts. I extend my sincere thanks to our team and to NAREE for this prestigious recognition.”

Real Estate magazine is the company’s flagship publication, a monthly trade magazine in publication since 1980 and focusing on providing strategic business development information, best practices, breaking news, research and market analysis on the trends and issues affecting the residential real estate industry.

Every year, NAREE’s annual event gathers real estate editors from consumer-facing and trade publications that cover both commercial and residential real estate for a week-long conference of educational sessions and networking events. The event culminates with the annual awards ceremony honoring several dozen local, regional and national publications for their outstanding coverage of real estate-related news and events.

To read this month’s digital edition of Real Estate magazine, click here.