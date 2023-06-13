Team synergy relies on good communication. While fostering effective communication is one thing to tackle, the methods through which your team members stay in touch is a whole other ball game. Real estate is a busy life to lead, so the individuals who work on your team won’t always be able to meet and speak face to face. This is where virtual workspace apps come in handy.

In the modern technological era, you and your team have endless apps to choose from to communicate and work together. But with so many options available, how can you ensure that you’re picking the tool that will best serve the needs of your team?

Here are some virtual workspace options that will help streamline communication among team members:

Slack

Slack is an easy option for brokerages and teams alike due to the fact that it’s both easy to use and free, although the paid version offers many more options. Slack allows you to create different chat threads to split up topics, allowing for better communication. The app even incorporated ChatGPT functionality back in March so that users can take advantage of the AI tech in their messaging as well as research. The only downfall is a lack of video chat availability to host meetings within the app, so you may need to use Zoom or a similar video chat app in conjunction.

Google Workspace

Google’s suite of communication tools, dubbed Workspace, is another great option that has more functionality than Slack. Google Chat allows you to create spaces (similar to Slack’s threads) and chat between team members. Chat works with Google Meet, a video chatting service that can be used for meetings among team members. Workspace also allows file sharing through shared drives. The advantage to using Google Workspace is that it hooks directly into all Google accounts, making it the perfect option for teams that are familiar working with Google products over Microsoft. Creating a Workspace for a business is a paid service, but plans start as low as $6 per user, per month.

Microsoft Teams

Speaking of Microsoft, Teams is one of the quintessential communication tools for workplaces across the world. For teams that are fans of Microsoft apps, this is for you. Fairly similar to Google Workspace, Teams hinges on Microsoft apps. It has also been around longer, so it has a bit more experience within its functionality. Teams allows for conversation threads and video chatting, hooks directly into team members’ Outlook accounts, and connects all Microsoft apps for file sharing. Teams, similar to Google Workspace, is a paid-only service, but plans begin as low as $4 per user, per month.