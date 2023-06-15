Above, Ginger Wilcox, left, and Alex Vidal

ERA ® Real Estate (ERA) and Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate (BHGRE), two venerated franchises within the Anywhere Real Estate companies, have announced new leaders at both brands.

Effective immediately, Alex Vidal will serve as brand president of ERA, taking the helm of the company that was previously occupied by industry icon Sherry Chris, who recently became an executive advisor for Anywhere Brands. Ginger Wilcox will serve as brand president of BHGRE, stepping into another role that was also long occupied by Chris.

About Alex Vidal

Vidal will lead ERA’s global network of more than 40,000 affiliated brokers and independent sales associates and approximately 2,390 offices throughout the United States and 34 other countries and territories.

As a lifelong real estate professional, Vidal is an accomplished brokerage executive, industry thought leader, and real estate coach who spent five years of his career as an agent and vice president at an ERA affiliate company in South Florida. Most recently, he spent three years serving as regional vice president for Coldwell Banker Realty in Dallas/Fort Worth. During his time with Coldwell Banker Realty, he grew TheCloserClub, an online interview and mentorship series, featuring industry luminaries, celebrity entrepreneurs, athletes, and politicians in a fun, engaging format; the platform has reached more than 14,000 real estate agents around the country.

“Alex is the ideal candidate to spearhead the continued development of the ERA network in an evolving real estate landscape,” said Liz Gehringer, president and CEO of Anywhere Franchise Brands. “He is a fearless leader who brings an infectious energy with a deep appreciation for the uniqueness of ERA’s community of brokers and agents. His knack for agent and brokerage growth, authentic focus on service, and proven team building ability will be an asset to our entire network around the world.”

Vidal, who has a passion for coaching, motivating and leading others, was recently appointed to a regional board position for The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP). He was named to the 2023 RISMedia’s Newsmakers in the Influencers category, where he was spotlighted for being a driving force for brokers and managers to retain and recruit top talent while supporting them to achieve record-breaking sales.

“Having spent the majority of his career in roles throughout ERA and Coldwell Banker, Alex is a shining example of how Anywhere has been able to harness and elevate great talent within our organization,” said Sue Yannaccone, president and CEO of Anywhere Brands and Anywhere Advisors. “Throughout his career, Alex has consistently proven himself as a talented agent, a thoughtful brokerage manager, and a committed mentor to so many throughout our industry, and it’s so gratifying to see him carve his own path to leadership at ERA.”

“I am honored to be rejoining ERA, a network known for the closest-knit group of affiliate owners and knowledgeable agents,” said Vidal. “Throughout my career I have been driven by helping others meet their business and personal goals, and I am eager to roll up my sleeves to work side-by-side with the network as we continue to cement ERA as a premier destination for owners, agents, and clients.”

About Ginger Wilcox

Wilcox will serve BHGRE’s global network of more than 12,000 affiliated brokers and independent sales associates and approximately 420 offices across the United States, Canada, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Australia, and Turkey, the company noted.

Wilcox moves to the helm of BHGRE after holding several prominent leadership roles spanning real estate technology, brokerage, and transaction services. She brings a proven track record of developing and growing unique brands in the industry, having served as Head of Industry Marketing and Relations for Trulia where she focused on marketing innovation and digital engagement.

Wilcox most recently served as co-CEO and chief revenue officer of RealSure, the joint venture between Anywhere and Home Partners of America that developed innovative solutions to reduce friction in residential real estate transactions. Prior to RealSure, Wilcox was chief experience officer at Homepoint, a mortgage lender that, under Wilcox’s strategic direction and brand-building efforts, grew into the third largest wholesale mortgage lender and the 10th-largest non-bank mortgage lender in the United States with over 400,000 customers, Anywhere stated.

“Ginger is the perfect person to lead the premier real estate lifestyle brand of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate as she is experienced at growing companies and differentiating the unique value of brands,” Gehringer said. “She continues to showcase herself as a force of change through the broader real estate industry and will be a huge asset to the network of dedicated franchise owners, brokerage leaders, and affiliated agents.”

“Ginger has demonstrated a laser focus on customer experience and high output results in fast-paced environments throughout her career,” said Yannaccone. “She understands how to harness the power of a brand while keeping an eye toward innovating for the future, and we’re so excited to bring her perspective to further elevate Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate in the industry.”

“As a third-generation real estate agent, I am fortunate to have an insider perspective on how the real estate industry is rapidly evolving and challenging us to adapt and innovate,” said Wilcox. “I am thrilled to have this opportunity to lead the BHGRE network of affiliates and agents. I look forward to leveraging my passion and skills for building strong brands and exceptional customer experiences so that, together, we can create a sustainable future for both the communities we serve and for our industry.”

The company noted that Chris, who previously served as the leader of BHGRE and ERA Real Estate, is collaborating closely with Yannaccone and Gehringer in her capacity as executive advisor to facilitate continued growth throughout the Anywhere network of franchisees across its six brands: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby’s International Realty®.

For more information visit https://www.anywhere.re/.