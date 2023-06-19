South Florida’s jam-packed annual real estate tech conference, TechCon, is returning on June 28 to the Boca Raton Marriott. Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors® and BeachesMLS, one of the top progressive MLSs in the nation, along with its YPN, is proud to host its annual conference offering tech solutions to stay equipped in today’s shifting market.

AI and ChatGPT are the most sought-after conference topics in 2023, and TechCon will have presentations on how Realtors® can leverage this emerging technology for their businesses. Social media will be another topic speakers and panelists will dive into, explaining new trends and best practices for optimizing your brand across all platforms.

Leading the charge will be keynote speaker and tech expert Carrie J. Little, designated managing broker at CarMarc Realty Group in Chicago and digital marketing strategist. The conference includes other notable speakers, including one of Realtor® Magazine’s 30 under 30 award winners, Kadee French; COO and Managing Broker of LoKation Realty, Jonathan Lickstein; YouTube sensations Brandon Blankenship, Chris Igoe and Paul Lykins; CEO of Beaches MLS and Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie REALTORS®, Dionna Hall; and COO of BeachesMLS and Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie REALTORS®, Kim Hansen.

“TechCon is one of those events where you walk away charged and ready to get to work,” said Dionna Hall, CEO of BeachesMLS. Our members love content centered around technology, and we are thrilled to host this conference again.”

TechCon also hosts an expo with key vendors to help agents energize their businesses. The event is proudly sponsored by well-known real estate companies including Supra, ListTrac, RentSpree and Realtor.com.

The event is open to all BeachesMLS subscribers and guests. TechCon tickets can be purchased here.