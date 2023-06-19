United Real Estate has announced that Eric Pearson has been named as executive vice president – United Leads Program. In this role, Pearson will drive United’s partner strategy and program development.

“In addition to being someone that you just can’t help but love, Eric is on point when it comes to lead conversion and has the scar tissue to prove it. We are thrilled to have him serve in this critical role to the benefit of our agents. In today’s post-low-interest rate, contracted market, brokerages offering more business sources, including high conversion leads and income stability to agents, will experience better recruiting and retention results and greater profitability,” stated Dan Duffy, CEO of United Real Estate Group.

At his company, Virginia-based Pearson Smith Realty, Pearson developed a conversion program which led to recruitment of 1000 agents. Pearson will continue in his role as CEO in addition to his new responsibilities.

“United already has a robust leads program, and we have an enormous opportunity to take that success and reproduce it on a national scale,” said Pearson. “The power of United’s proprietary technology, deep infrastructure, investable capital and national reach gives us a strong advantage in developing a differentiating lead program that promises both scale and quality.”

United says that its AI-powered suite of websites and SEO-driven technology, Bullseye™ Cloud-Based Productivity Platform, will drive lead capture for its affiliated agents. AI and machine learning investments enhance the company’s websites’ SEO. The resulting increase in volume and quality of inbound leads to its Bullseye™ platform augments third-party lead flow. United’s cloud-based platform is powered by a 2.6+ million listings data warehouse generating over 3 million monthly visitors.

“We are committed and are well into a multi-year investment that is producing quality leads at volume, and we are also equipping our agents with the necessary training and education to convert leads to clients at the same time. Eric has a deep well of expertise in developing agents’ careers and guiding many to become top producers through well-executed lead programs,” commented United President Rick Haase. “He is perfectly suited for this role to drive our agents’ success as the market shifts.”

United is one of only three companies ranked in the top ten with growth in transactions and sales volume in 2022, according to verified data in the RISMedia’s 2023 Power Broker Report.

For more information, visit https://www.unitedrealestate.com/.