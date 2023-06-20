As a real estate agent, staying on top of the latest technological trends isn’t just a good idea—it’s a must if you want to set yourself apart from your competition and effectively manage the moving parts of your career. As technological innovations are constantly evolving, here’s a look at some of today’s most useful tools for real estate agents.

Real Estate CRM

Customer relationship management (CRM) software has come a long way in recent years. Today, CRM software can help real estate professionals streamline communication when it matters most. In fact, a survey by the National Association of REALTORS® revealed that nearly half of real estate agents are now using a CRM tool in their daily lives.

E-Sign

One of the most tedious tasks as a real estate agent is gathering signatures for important documents. Technology like e-sign has made it easier than ever before for agents to collect signatures. Rather than physically collecting signatures or asking clients to sign, scan and email signed documents to you, e-sign technology makes it possible for clients to provide a digital signature directly on the screen.

MLS Apps and Integrations

By integrating your site with an MLS provider, users can search for and display relevant properties without having to leave your website. They’ll also be able to filter and sort results based on things like price, location and other criteria. This type of integration can provide a better user experience, ultimately helping you convert more leads.

Cinematic and FPV Drones

First-person-view (FPV) drones allow professionals to capture high-quality images of properties that cannot be taken using a traditional camera. These drones make it possible to create virtual house tours and capture unique perspectives that can set your listings apart.

While drone technology isn’t new to real estate, it’s being used now more than ever. Drone technology has improved dramatically in recent years, becoming more accessible and affordable to many real estate agents. In fact, 86% of home sellers report that they prefer to work with an agent who uses drone photography in their listings.

Artificial intelligence

No “top tech” article in 2023 would be complete without a mention of artificial intelligence (AI). AI platforms like ChatGPT and Jasper can be used to help draft messaging in the form of social media captions, blog posts and property descriptions. Visual AI platforms like Midjourney can be used to create visual assets like graphics and marketing materials. They can even be used to edit or improve upon existing images, making them more appealing to potential buyers.

As the real estate industry continues to evolve, it will be essential to embrace new technology and stay up to date with the latest trends. With the right tools at your disposal, agents can enhance productivity, offer exceptional customer service and achieve business goals.

Tina Lapp is head of customer experience and instruction for Colibri Real Estate. With nearly 30 years of professional education experience in the real estate sector, Lapp empowers aspiring and seasoned professionals to thrive in their careers. Lapp was inducted into the RISMedia Newsmakers Hall of Fame in 2022.

