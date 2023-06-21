The Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS® (HGAR) has announced that Lynda Fernandez, CAE, RCE, CIPS, has been named HGAR’s new chief executive officer. Fernandez is currently the CEO of the Greater Louisville Association of REALTORS® (GLAR); she will assume her position with HGAR on September 1, 2023. This selection is the culmination of a nine-month national search by HGAR.

Jana Currier, who has served as interim HGAR CEO since January 2023, will continue with HGAR as chief operating officer once Ms. Fernandez joins HGAR.

“After concluding a thoughtful, diligent and extensive nationwide search, the Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS® is pleased to announce that Lynda Fernandez has been unanimously approved by the Board of Directors to become the new Chief Executive Officer of HGAR,” said HGAR President D’Anzica. “As a current Association CEO, and someone who has served as a former top executive at the nation’s largest local REALTOR® association for more than 15 years, Lynda represents a new generation of leadership. Lynda is a change-agent who is results-driven, dynamic and multilingual.”

He continued, “As president of HGAR, I am honored to welcome, and looking forward to working with, Lynda as she helps to steer HGAR into the future, build on its successes, and unleash its full potential in order to solidify its reputation as one of the largest and most outstanding REALTOR® associations in this country.”

D’Anzica noted that throughout her career, Fernandez was involved in a number of significant association merger transactions, including the historic 2010 merger between The REALTOR® Association of Greater Miami and the Beaches (RAMB) and the REALTOR® Association of Miami-Dade County (RAMDC), which created the Miami Association of REALTORS® (MIAMI). At the time it was the largest merger in the history of the National Association of REALTORS® and brought together 23,000 REALTORS® in South Florida, and which is now the largest local REALTOR® association in the nation.

Fernandez said, “I am very excited to be joining an impressive organization like HGAR and am looking forward to continuing its great legacy as I work with the exceptional leadership to advance their vision.”

For more information, visit https://www.hgar.com/.