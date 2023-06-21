Above: Real Estate Webmasters CEO Morgan Carey

In a competitive field such as real estate, leads are everything. Whether you’re a freshly licensed agent or an industry veteran, there’s no denying the importance of having a good lead generation system in place. No stranger to the lead generation space, Real Estate Webmasters is upping the ante even further with the launch of Source, a new CRM source-tracking feature for those looking to enhance data to attract better business potential.

According to CEO Morgan Carey, this new feature allows users to manually add a source while dynamically adding and tracking sources at the same time.

“With this new source and attribution model, we’ve added the ability to combine automated referrers like we have today along with manual referrers so that you’re no longer missing any of those gaps,” says Carey.

The secret sauce, according to Carey, is something called ‘budget attribution,’ which the team at Real Estate Webmasters believes is the Holy Grail of marketing. “It answers the question: ‘What do business owners want to know when it comes to marketing?,’” says Carey, who explains that a lot of people track where they get their leads from, but they don’t do a sophisticated job of tracking the return on investment all the way through the closing cycle.

The new CRM feature will also allow users to automatically map channels via Referrer (the Renaissance web platform’s existing CRM) into a single source group. Utilizing Source in tandem with Referrer is also effective given that Referrer can provide a bigger-picture analysis of where leads are coming from.

“Source allows you to group referrers,” says Carey, “but you still want Referrer because anytime you want to get really specific, for example, determining which Facebook leads came from a computer versus which came from Facebook mobile, the Real Estate Webmasters CRM allows you to pull any data from the query engine that you could possibly imagine.”

The CRM technology is also sophisticated enough to allow users to calculate ROI on multiple deals from the same source/lead over time.

“If you add all of your deals retroactively, the system will tell you which source you’re getting the best ROI from,” says Carey. “Whether you’re spending money on Google SEO, or you’re doing AdWords, or you’re doing YouTube or email marketing—or any marketing source you could possibly imagine—it will tell you what your ROI is. And that ROI will get better over time because it’s a true historical view of the real ROI.”

This new feature will not only decipher which marketing strategies are yielding the best results, but its powerful customer relationship management system also has an integrated API so that you can connect to third-party applications.

“One of the cool things about the Real Estate Webmasters platform is that we’re vendor agnostic,” says Carey. “That means we have APIs that can go outbound and inbound. We have something called a Zapier integration, a common connecting platform that can extract lead data into other platforms. This makes it powerful to build your own applications if you want to use the API for bigger companies that may have their own engineering teams.”

This is just one of the many features Real Estate Webmasters has expanded on throughout the years as the company continues its mission to serve their clients’ needs fully and altruistically.

“We want to advise them, even if it’s not in our best interest to let them know that they should readjust their budget because they seem to be making more money from Facebook. We get to be a true consultant for them,” says Carey. “It’s pretty powerful stuff.”

For more information, please visit https://www.realestatewebmasters.com.