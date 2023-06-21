Bill Scavone, president of Weichert, Realtors and Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, has announced that Joe McDonald has been promoted to president of Residential Sales and Real Estate Services.

In this position, McDonald will oversee the company’s residential real estate agents and support operations, including Weichert’s national network of referral agents. He will work directly with the company’s regional presidents and branch leaders to increase sales production and performance.

“I am thrilled to announce this new leadership role. With Joe’s knowledge, experience and focus on driving sales production, we are well-positioned to accelerate our growth,” Scavone said. “Joe will also be responsible for increasing the adoption and delivery of Weichert’s All Under One Roof Customer Experience – our unique value proposition – and leading Weichert Referral Associates, so that we optimize the growth and retention of both our Sales Associate and Referral Associate rosters.”

McDonald has been with Weichert for more than 35 years. He began his career with the company as a sales associate in the Oldwick office and was named manager of Weichert’s Princeton sales office in 1993. He was promoted to regional vice president in 2002 and then regional president last year, managing more than 20 sales offices throughout northern and central New Jersey.

“As regional president, I was able to enhance performance and profitability throughout a select number of company sales offices. As president of Residential Sales and Real Estate Services, I am eager to expand on that success by increasing recruitment, sales and productivity among our sales associates throughout the entire company,” McDonald said. “I look forward to the challenge and feel confident I will help both Weichert and our sales associates meet and exceed new business goals. “



