For someone looking to join our industry, there are lots of options from which to choose. According to NAR, there are 106,548 real estate brokerage firms in the United States. It appears, in this market, there’s a business model for everyone. Full-service. Limited service. Listing service for FSBO. Brick and mortar. Virtual. Cap. High split. Low split. 100%. The sky’s the limit for someone looking to find a real estate home.

Despite all that, YOU are the biggest factor in determining if a recruit will join your brokerage. They buy you. You’re the one that will help them launch a business. You’re the one that will help reenergize and grow an existing business. You’re linked to their income, success and their future. That’s a lot of pressure. So, how do you sell all that? Here are some thoughts to consider.

Be real.

Shoot straight. Paint an accurate picture of what life is like in real estate today. Present the good and the bad. Explain in detail how your brokerage works. Dig into the comp plan. Talk about a day in the life of one of your agents. Talk about the highs and the lows.

Be the leader.

Explain how you’re going to help them build an awesome business, earn income beyond their wildest dreams, and have success they could have never imagined. Clearly outline the roadmap of how you are going to take them there–step by step.

Attract.

Attraction is always better than promotion. Create an awesome, top-notch culture. Make your agents feel like they are a part of something great. Offer services that matter. Have fun. Sell a lot and make tons of money. Others in the industry will notice. New agents will feel the energy. Suddenly, attraction is your best recruiting tool. You don’t have to look for them–they will seek you out.

Take care of yourself.

Our jobs are stressful. Trying to find the right balance can be a challenge. Occasionally, we all need an ear to bend, a friend to bounce ideas off or a trusted colleague to help guide us professionally. The executive coaching team at Sherri Johnson Coaching and Consulting has years of experience and the professional know-how to help you manage your leadership role.

For more information, visit https://www.sherrijohnson.com/.