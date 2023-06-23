Happiness is very subjective. What fills one person with joy may not do it for another, and vice versa. Yet, say behaviorists, there are at least seven traits that happy people seem to have in common:

They don’t compare themselves to others – It’s easy to look at others you see as smarter, or wealthier, or better dressed and think, “why can’t I be more like them?” But life’s journey is different for everyone, and everyone is unique. Happy people tend to focus on their own lives, and not on what others have achieved.

They set small, attainable goals – Setting and accomplishing step-by-step goals helps to boost self-confidence and, as you achieve them, help you move forward in life. Aiming for realistic goals makes every achievement seem sweeter.

They stay in the moment – They make the time to do things they enjoy, and allow themselves to savor the moment without worrying about tomorrow.

They take care of themselves – They know that physical health impacts mental and emotional health. They try to eat right, exercise, drink plenty of water and seek help when they need it.

They practice gratitude – It’s easy to get caught up in worry and stress over things that go wrong in our lives. Happy people try to turn that around and focus on what is going right. Meditation is one way to do that. Making a list of things you are grateful for is another.

They reach out to others – They have learned that being kind to someone else can make their day and their own. They make the effort to stay in touch with family members and to seek out and maintain friendships.