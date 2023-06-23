No matter how long you’ve looked forward to retirement, cleaning out your desk for the last time can come as a bit of a shock—especially if you haven’t thought much about how you will spend your days beyond scuttling the alarm and sleeping in.
But, psychologists say, retirement these days can last for many years, and having a plan beyond the financial can extend it for many more.
- Start with a ‘sabbatical’ – Retirement is a time to do what makes you happy, and it may take some time to decide what that really looks like. Take a vacation. Ponder your passions. Take the time to decide whether permanent vacation is for you, or how busy you want to be.
- Resolve to stay fit – If you exercise regularly, keep it up. If you don’t, now is the time to start. Join a gym. Walk, bicycle, or swim every day. The healthier the lifestyle you choose in retirement, the longer you will continue to enjoy it.
- Learn something new – Take piano lessons. Learn a language. Take up skiing, sailing, quilting, or anything you wish you had done sooner and now have time to pursue.
- Volunteer – Volunteering for a cause you believe in can be as rewarding for the volunteer as for those who benefit. As you are not in it for the paycheck, you can offer as much of your time and talent as you wish.
- Think about teaching – You have insights and experience that could be of great value to others. Develop a curriculum and look into part-time teaching or occasional seminars at a local college.
- Travel – There are several ways for seniors to travel at a moderate cost. Explore RV travel, discount cruising, or senior home trading with like-minded seniors worldwide.
- Be an entrepreneur – Do you have a talent for knitting, woodworking, painting, photography, jewelry-making? Turn your hobby into a business. Sell your work on Etsy, at local craft fairs, on consignment at local stores or via your own website.
- Go to summer camp – A growing number of specialized summer adult camps offer opportunities in sports, water sports and more, in comfortable, accommodating settings.
- Write – Now may be the time to write that cookbook, stage play or novel—or a memoir preserving lifelong memories for your family.