Buying a house that has experienced water damage can be risky. Moisture can damage drywall, support beams and insulation, and repairs can be expensive. It can also create a breeding ground for mold, which can have a significant impact on your family’s health.

Is a Seller Required to Tell You About Water Damage?

Laws related to seller disclosures vary from state to state. In many states, a seller is legally required to disclose past water damage. Even if a seller provides a disclosure form stating that the house has not experienced any water damage, that doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s true. Sellers sometimes fail to disclose water damage, and even take measures to conceal it, because they fear that revealing the problem would scare away buyers and make it difficult or impossible to sell the property.

If a seller doesn’t disclose water damage as required by law, then you buy the house and discover that the seller misled you, you can file a lawsuit. You will have to provide evidence that the seller was aware of the problem and failed to disclose it.

What are Signs of Water Damage?

Water can cause discoloration on walls and ceilings, make paint peel and flake, and cause wallpaper to peel. Drywall that has been damaged by water can become soft, and it can sink inward if pressure is applied to the wall. Walls and ceilings that have gotten wet can become warped and appear misshapen. Exposure to moisture can also leave hardwood flooring warped and buckled and damage carpet.

How Can a Seller Hide Water Damage?

Homeowners who want to conceal water damage might use fresh paint to cover up stains and discoloration on walls and ceilings. They might also install new carpet. Of course, sellers commonly paint the walls and replace old flooring to entice buyers.

Those types of improvements don’t necessarily mean that a seller is trying to hide anything. Sellers have been known to use staging to hide water damage. They might use furniture, window coverings and rugs to block or cover up areas that have been damaged by moisture.

Water damage can leave behind a persistent musty odor that can be hard to conceal. If you visit a house and you don’t see any signs of water damage, but you notice a musty smell, that can be a tipoff that something is amiss.

How Can You Protect Yourself?

You have the right to accurate information about a house’s condition before you buy. Carefully review the seller’s disclosure statement, but don’t assume that it’s completely accurate. You should always have a house inspected before you move ahead with a purchase. If you have concerns about possible water damage or questions about seller disclosure laws in your state, consult your real estate agent.