Above from left, Brian Buffini and Darin Dawson

Real estate coaching and education giant Buffini & Company has announced that company Founder and CEO Brian Buffini is stepping into the role of chairman and founder as Chief Revenue Officer Darin Dawson ascends to the CEO role.

According to the company, the new structure follows the “visonary/integrator” model, designed to create organizational impact by combining two complementary leadership styles. As chairman and founder, Buffini will dedicate his energy to high-impact activities, supporting the company’s “Work by Referral®” philosophy, creating top-level content and events, and providing industry thought leadership. Dawson, a proven leader and technology builder with 20 years of real estate industry experience, was chosen to lead the operational execution, scale distribution and drive the company’s next-generation technology engines.

“I founded this company to impact and improve lives, and that mission has never burned brighter,” said Buffini, who had assumed the role of CEO earlier this year when former CEO Dermot Buffini became the company’s international brand ambassador. “As chairman, I’m free to do what I do best, create world-class content, lead from the stage, and champion Working by Referral. Darin is the right leader to run the company I built, and together, we’re going to take Buffini & Company to heights I’ve always dreamed of.”

Dawson offers a combination of CEO-level experience, industry expertise and a deep alignment with Buffini & Company’s mission and values. He previously co-founded and led the pioneering video messaging platform BombBomb to over 100,000 users across 48 countries. Since joining Buffini & Company in 2024 as chief revenue officer, Dawson has gained intimate operational knowledge of the business while leading product development, marketing and sales.

“Brian built something extraordinary, a company that has genuinely changed millions of lives,” said Dawson. “I’m honored to lead the next chapter. My job is to take Brian’s vision and build scalable systems that deliver on it. With Brian leading the mission and me running the operation, this company has never been in a stronger position to grow.”

According to the company, the transition marks a deliberate evolution for Buffini & Company, positioning the organization to embrace next-generation technology and innovation. The company’s mission, values and core commitment to a servant leadership culture remain unchanged. This partnership ensures the company continues to provide world-class coaching and training experiences for the global real estate community.

For more information, visit buffini.com.