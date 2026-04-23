MAVERIX has entered into a strategic partnership with Fogline Advisors to expand advisory services across brokerage, proptech and mortgage sectors. According to a release, the collaboration is designed to provide integrated M&A and strategic advisory capabilities as those segments of the housing industry continue to converge amid consolidation pressures, margin compression and increased competition for the post-transaction homeowner relationship.

According to the firms, many of the most significant transactions in today’s market are occurring at the intersection of proptech infrastructure and mortgage distribution, with enterprise buyers, including title companies, mortgage servicers and MLS technology providers, seeking to expand control over data and consumer engagement,

Through the partnership, MAVERIX will contribute brokerage and proptech expertise, while Fogline brings mortgage advisory experience and lending-sector relationships. Fogline co-founder Jim Black and senior M&A advisor Matthew Moore will work with clients on strategic planning ahead of potential transactions, with a focus on positioning companies for stronger valuations and negotiating leverage.

Together, the firms will advise on mergers and acquisitions, sell-side positioning, valuation strategy, enterprise partnership negotiations and capital raising, including growth equity financing.

“The most important transactions in this space require advisors who understand brokerage, proptech and mortgage simultaneously,” said Jeff Kennedy, founder of MAVERIX. “This partnership is built specifically for those engagements.”

“The convergence across brokerage, proptech and mortgage is creating a transaction environment that most advisory firms aren’t equipped to navigate,” said Black. “MAVERIX and Fogline are built specifically for that reality, which is why this partnership makes so much sense.”

The partnership is non-exclusive and collaboration-focused, with both firms continuing to operate independently.

For more information, visit maverixadvisory.com.